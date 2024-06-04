First meeting of Guyana-France joint working group

The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the French Republic convened the Inaugural Guyana-France Joint Working Group Meeting on May 29, 2024, virtually. The meeting was co-chaired on behalf of Guyana by Mr Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Mrs. Michèle Ramis, Director of the Americas and the Caribbean, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, on behalf of French Republic. The delegations of both countries included representatives from relevant ministries and agencies. The discussions focused on building cooperation in the key areas of defence, regional security, climate change, food security, infrastructure, technology, and tourism.

The Joint Working Group agreed to a timeline for initiating programmes in the aforementioned areas and to meet in the last quarter of 2024 to evaluate progress. Both delegations committed to the continued engagement aimed at fostering closer relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the French Republic.

