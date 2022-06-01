First set of prefab shade houses to be shipped to Barbados

Guyana is preparing to ship the first tranche of 15 prefabricated shade houses to Barbados, as part of plans to improve the agriculture sector in that country.

The announcement was made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his recent visit to the country, where he participated in the 18th National Agricultural Exhibition (Agro Fest).

His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Mottley during a tour of the site for the Guyana-Barbados food terminal.

As part of the arrangement, 75 houses will be shipped to the island, 50 of which will be purchased by the Barbadian Government, while the remaining 25 will be donated by Guyana.

The houses will be assembled by Barbadian youths who are currently being trained in Guyana in shade house management and development.

“…they will be returning here to build shade houses and to manage shade houses and participate in the agriculture process,” President Ali stated.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who accompanied the Head of State to the event, said the initiative is part of an agreement between the two states.

“We are making it prefab so that when the hurricane season and so come, it will loose easily, and not be destroyed by the hurricane and then it can easily be reassembled,” the minister said.

According to Minister Mustapha, the ministry will send technical staff to assist in the assembling of the first set of shade houses.

The initiative is one of the bilateral agreements between Guyana and Barbados, as the two countries accelerate agriculture production and achieve food security.

Already, seven acres of land have been identified in Barbados for the establishment of the Guyana/ Barbados food terminal. Once completed, the facility will accommodate 45 food containers, a cold storage facility and processing and packaging plants.

Guyana is also setting aside several acres of agricultural land for young people, single women, as well as persons living with disabilities for the development of the black belly sheep project.

Additionally, Guyana will support Barbados with its aquaculture project utilising reservoirs being constructed on the island to aid farmers. President Ali has committed to providing some of the fingerlings for tilapia and tambaqui fish, as well as shrimp which is in high demand on the island.

Talks of the construction of pre-fab houses were first introduced by President Ali last year when he announced government’s plans to create 1000 model houses in Silica City, an initiative to establish a modern city in Guyana using mostly local productions and labour.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

