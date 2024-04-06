First set of surgeries successful at Kamarang District Hospital, Region 7

– Over $50M invested to build surgical theatre

The Upper Mazaruni District Hospital, which is located in Kamarang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazruni), has achieved an incredible milestone by conducting major surgical procedures for the first time in its history.

This achievement was made possible through the recently constructed surgical theatre in the Amerindian village that was utilised by the surgical team organised by the government through the Ministry of Health.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo along with the surgical team in front of Kamarang’s surgical theatre

So far, eight surgical procedures have successfully completed, including removing gallstone and hernia. These procedures provided much-needed relief to residents from Paruima, Waramadong, Phillipai, Kamarang, and several other villages.

While reporting on the recent surgeries conducted at the operating theatre, the Department of Public Information (DPI) managed to catch up with a few patients who had successfully undergone the surgical procedures.

Sylvester Hope, resident of Waramadong looking well after his surgery

One of these patients was Sylvester Hope, a resident of Waramadong Village, who happened to be the first person to undergo surgery at the aforementioned theatre.

“We appreciate that the teams are here for the first time and I am the first man to have this surgery. We would like the teams [to] come again in the future so that we will be facing less expenses, rather than going to Georgetown,” he expressed, lauding the simple and smooth process.

Colson Thompson and another patient ready to go home

Similarly, Colson Thompson, a resident of Paruima, now residing in Waramadong, expressed relief that surgeries are now being done within the district and closer to home.

He said, “Many times I have suffered, I even went Georgetown, I couldn’t find no fault in me and only yesterday I had to find a fault that I was ill and suffering from hernia [and] I had to end up undergoing surgery…I am glad everything is safe right now. Thank you for the team and the doctors who you’ll [ministry] send.”

A patient from Phillapia following surgery

Romel Johnny’s daughter, Waramadong’s Vice Toshao (Amerindian leader), also underwent a successful operation. Speaking with DPI, he said when his daughter was diagnosed, he was very worried about the cost of travelling to Georgetown.

“When I heard about the services coming to our district, I was very much happy…your facility is really appreciated and fortunately, she was successful in her surgery…. we have been crying for this institution…now it’s really helping a lot of people in this district,” he added.

Tamika Beharry, resident of Kamarang

Tamika Beharry, a resident of Kamarang commended the transformation in Upper Mazaruni’s district, including the operationalising of the surgical theatre that will bring immense relief to hundreds of indigenous peoples.

“I am very proud because as we know, this area is traditionally Amerindian and persons being here in their home, actually able to access surgeries, it’s more comfortable for them because they can have that support of their family, instead of going to Georgetown,” she expounded.

Meanwhile, the head doctor pointed out that the operating theatre was hard-won and people from far-flung areas are enormously benefitting.

The government and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) invested approximately $50 million in the construction and furnishing of the operational theatre, which has now become an essential addition to the hospital’s medical facilities.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, highlighted the significance of this initiative that is part of the numerous commitments made by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in bridging the gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

The newly operationalised surgical theatre at the Upper Mazaruni District Hospital in Kamarang, Region Seven

“This is a case of bringing healthcare to the people because this region has also been doing specialist outreaches…this is how we know what to put in the budget, we come out, we meet the people, we hear what are their concerns…and we try to meet those,” he said.

Surgeon Sheik Amir is leading the surgical team to Kamarang, accompanied by support staff from the Lethem Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Surgical capacities have been introduced in several hinterland villages for the first time, including Moruca, Region One and Aishalton, Region Nine. The government is aiming to build additional surgical theatres in several other villages.

