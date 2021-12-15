First time potable water for Minab residents

– as GWI commences drilling of $10M well in Matthews Ridge

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), has commenced the drilling of a well at Matthews Ridge, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, on Tuesday, visited the area to witness the commencement of the drilling, which is expected to be about 150 meters in depth.

Once completed, it will provide first time access to water for some 100 residents of Minab, a satellite village of Matthew’s Ridge. A number of residents in Matthews Ridge will also benefit from the improved access to water.

The well is being drilled at a cost of approximately $10 million, utilising a rig owned and operated by GWI.

Minister Croal said this has resulted in a significant reduction of operational cost, noting that if the project had been contracted, it would have cost the company some $20 million.

He explained that the new water system will see more than 30 new connections. The drilling will be completed by the end of this month, after which auxiliary works will benefit and completed by January month end.

The housing minister stated that the initiative is a result of the PPP/C Government’s commitment to bringing the hinterland into the mainstream of national development.

The intention, he said, is to ensure all unserved areas in the hinterland have access to water by 2025. This will see GWI reaching its target of 95 percent coverage in those areas by the end of that period.

“The Peoples Progressive Party’s plan for the people of the hinterland, is ensuring we have improved access to water across the country. It is also for the coastland but particularly, in the hinterland, where many of the communities are getting first access to water,” Minister Croal noted. This is one of four wells scheduled to be drilled within the Matarkai sub-district, as part of GWI’s 2021 work programme. The well at Port Kaituma is complete, and the rig will be dispatched to Baramita, Arakaka shortly after.















