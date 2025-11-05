Fisherfolk to receive $150,000 grant, tax-free support – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a major support package for the nation’s fisherfolk, including a $150,000 cash grant for each fisherman and the removal of taxes on key materials used in the sector.

“We’re going to give $150,000 to every fisherfolk out there to help them as an incentive and subsidy from the Government,” the head of state said during an interview on Wednesday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the interview

He explained that the initiative is part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the fishing industry and improve livelihoods in coastal and riverine communities.

In addition to the direct cash support, fuel, seines, and other essential materials will now be tax-free, helping to reduce operational costs for fisherfolk.

This latest initiative builds on a series of government interventions in the fisheries sector. In 2022, over $1.1 billion in grants was distributed to more than 7,500 fisherfolk across Guyana.

The government has also been upgrading landing and processing facilities, providing training, and promoting sustainable and climate-resilient fishing practices.

According to the 2025 Mid-Year Report prepared by the Ministry of Finance, the agriculture, fishing, and forestry sector grew by nine per cent in the first half of the year. The report also confirmed that further investments and incentives will continue to be directed toward these key areas of the economy.