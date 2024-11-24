Fitness event held to raise diabetes awareness

A 2K/5K run, walk and ride fitness event was held on Saturday at the Botanical Gardens in observance of Diabetes Awareness Month.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Stride592 and the Diabetic Association, the Rotary Club and the Lions Club Association, and several other partners.

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of premature death and illness across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) more than 800 million people worldwide are living with diabetes.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony poses with participants of the 2K/5K run, walk and ride held at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday

During an interview at the event, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony underscored that early detection is essential for managing this chronic disease.

“We want to get people to understand the importance of taking measures to prevent diabetes and so I think this morning we were able to walk and make sure that people understand if you have not gotten tested you should get tested,” the minister implored.

The health ministry has also announced several initiatives to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes. These include implementing new clinical guidelines, expanding screening services, improving access to specialised care, and enhancing the provision of essential medications for diabetic patients.

“The Ministry has a network of health centres and health facilities across this country, so you can come to any one of them and get tested and of course if you are diabetic, we have treatment for you so we can prevent complications,” Dr Anthony added.

Last year, the government in partnership with Mount Sinai facilitated a training initiative to introduce new standards of diabetes guidelines for primary healthcare workers.

The new guidelines allow healthcare workers to understand the first line of treatment for patients and identify risk factors associated with dangerous glucose levels.

It also emphasises the importance of regular monitoring and patient education, supporting healthcare providers to deliver the most effective and individualised care possible.

The Ministry has also standardised the use of HbA1C testing across 82 healthcare facilities nationwide. This advanced blood test provides a three-month average of blood glucose levels, offering a more comprehensive view of blood sugar control than traditional methods.

By adopting HbA1C testing, the ministry aims to improve the diagnosis and management of diabetes, particularly for patients requiring precise blood sugar management.

Moreover, significant steps have been taken to address the high risk of kidney disease among diabetic patients. Through its expansion of nephrology services across regional hospitals, the Ministry aims to improve access to regular kidney function tests and specialized care. This early intervention is crucial in preventing diabetic nephropathy and preserving kidney health.

