Message from the Minister of Health Honourable Dr Frank Anthony – World Diabetes Day 2024

Minister of Health Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

World Diabetes Day is commemorated on November 14 each year, and the theme on this occasion is “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps”.

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of premature death and illness across the globe. While diabetes and its complications are largely preventable, prevention and management strategies are crucial to reducing morbidity and mortality and improving patient outcomes. Therefore, early detection is essential for managing diabetes.

In a major push to address diabetes in Guyana, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes. These include implementing new clinical guidelines, expanding screening services, improving access to specialised care, and enhancing the provision of essential medications for diabetic patients.

Just recently, an updated national guideline for preventing and treating diabetes was introduced in the health sector. This evidence-based guideline outlines best practices in diabetic management, focusing on lifestyle modification, early diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment plans. It also emphasises the importance of regular monitoring and patient education, supporting healthcare providers to deliver the most effective and individualised care possible.

The Ministry has implemented HbA1C testing as a standard tool for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes, especially for patients needing precise blood sugar management. HbA1C tests provide a three-month average of blood glucose levels, offering a more comprehensive view of blood sugar control over time than traditional glucose tests. This advanced screening tool is now accessible in 82 health facilities nationwide, helping healthcare providers monitor patients’ progress and adjust treatment as needed.

To prevent and manage one of the leading complications of diabetes, the Ministry has expanded access to diabetic retinal examinations. Patients can now receive regular eye exams to detect and address retinopathy, a serious complication of diabetes that can lead to blindness if left untreated. Equipped with specialised diagnostic tools, ophthalmology clinics are now available in four health facilities, providing crucial eye care services to at-risk patients.

In response to the high risk of kidney disease associated with diabetes, the Health Ministry has expanded nephrology services across regional hospitals, allowing diabetic patients to receive regular kidney function tests and specialised nephrology care. By improving access to kidney health services, the Ministry aims to reduce the incidence of diabetic nephropathy and support early intervention, which is critical in preserving kidney health and preventing dialysis.

The Ministry has increased the number of foot clinics nationwide to reduce the risk of diabetic foot complications, such as infections and ulcers that can lead to amputation. These clinics offer regular foot examinations, wound care, preventive services, and education on proper foot care to help patients avoid injury and infection. Staffed by trained specialists, the foot clinics provide essential care and support for diabetic patients, especially those with reduced sensation or blood circulation in their lower limbs.

Availability of medications for patients living with diabetes is crucial, hence the Ministry has secured a steady supply of diabetes medications, ensuring that patients throughout Guyana can access essential treatments for managing their condition. Insulin and other drugs are now more accessible at public health facilities, reducing the financial burden on patients.

We stand committed to ensuring that diabetic patients receive the highest standard of care, with a focus on preventing complications and enhancing the quality of life”. With these new initiatives and guidelines, we aim to empower healthcare providers and patients alike, working towards a healthier Guyana with reduced diabetic complications and improved patient outcomes.”

The MOH will continue to expand diabetes care, including advanced training for healthcare professionals and developing more community-based programs to educate the public on diabetes prevention. Additionally, the Ministry will invest in research and data collection to track diabetes trends in Guyana, ensuring policies remain responsive to the population’s needs.

