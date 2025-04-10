Breaking: Government to Fund CXC Fees for Guyanese Students Sitting Eight Subjects

The Government of Guyana will cover the full cost of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination fees this year for students sitting at least eight subjects.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Wednesday during an engagement with residents at the West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three.

According to the Ministry of Education, the CSEC examination fees include an initial entry fee of G$3,900, a subject fee of G$4,000, and a local administrative fee of G$1,000 per subject. A late registration fee of G$5,000 is also applicable.

All these costs will now be absorbed by the government.

President Ali confirmed that the initiative will apply to candidates from both public and private institutions, representing an estimated investment of G$700 million.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar; Regional Chairman Inshan Ayube; and former PNC/R Central Executive Committee member Thandi McAllister, among other regional officials.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

