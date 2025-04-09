Kwakwani and Ituni receive fire tenders to boost emergency response

The communities of Kwakwani and Ituni in Region Ten received new fire tenders, part of the government initiative aimed at improving firefighting capabilities in remote areas of Guyana.

The equipment was officially handed over on Tuesday by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghil. He said the deployment would significantly reduce emergency response times and enhance community safety.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, handing over the key of the fire tender to Kwakwani leaders and representatives

Minister Edghill stressed the urgency of strengthening local firefighting resources in light of increasing fire incidents across the country.

The nearest fire station for these communities is located in Linden, approximately two hours away, a delay that can prove critical during emergencies.

“It is not the best way of dealing with fires, especially when people work hard, save, and build their lives,” he said.

Live demonstration by a firefighter on how to use the equipment effectively

“The fire, whether it was caused by human error, faulty electrical appliances, or connections, or even if it was deliberately set by someone…we must be able to respond and deal with that,” Minister Edghillstated.

He added that fires require rapid response, and local capacity is key to minimising damage and loss.

As part of the rollout, residents from both Kwakwani and Ituni will receive training and be employed to operate the new equipment.

New fire tender for Kwakwani and Ituni

“So, that in the case of an emergency, you don’t have to look for something coming from Linden or another area, but you, with the training that you would receive, would be able to respond to fires,” the minister emphasised.

The fire tenders will be managed at a community level, with leadership from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) or the Community Development Council (CDC) who will play a central role in their operation and oversight.

New fire tender for Kwakwani and Ituni

Minister Edghill also used the opportunity to highlight the importance of recognising and appreciating the role of members of the joint services.

“Officers, members of our joint services require the respect and appreciation of every Guyanese because these are men and women who are on the frontline to defend us, to care for us and to ensure our safety and our security,” he urged.

A live demonstration was held during the handover, with firefighters explaining how to use the equipment effectively.

