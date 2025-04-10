Guyana consults on key reforms to Sexual Offences Act

Public consultations are ongoing in Guyana as the government moves to update the Sexual Offences Act, with proposed changes aimed at strengthening protections for victims and improving how cases of sexual violence are addressed.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is currently engaging stakeholders and inviting recommendations on the draft Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2024. Civil society groups are being encouraged to submit proposals during the consultation process.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses the gathering

The update was provided by Human Services Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud during a symposium at the Umana Yana on Monday, held to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

National sex offender database proposed

One of the key proposals is the creation of a database, which would register individuals charged with any form of sexual offences.

A section of the audience at the symposium

The list would be maintained by the Commissioner of Police and would apply to persons convicted both in Guyana and abroad.

Those requiring information about a specific individual from the database will need to submit a request form to the police. However, individuals under the age of 18 and those with mental disabilities would be excluded from inclusion.

Attorney-at-law Kim Kyte-Thomas, who helped draft the amendment, said the legislation outlines protocols for data security, access restrictions, and penalties for unauthorised disclosure.

Offenders would be required to register upon conviction and comply with specific reporting requirements throughout their sentence.

“It also imposes penalties for unauthorised distribution of information,” she said, “and mandates that offenders must register upon conviction and comply with reporting requirements during their sentence.’

However, it will not apply to children or individuals with a mental disability.

Strengthening investigations and legal response

The draft legislation also proposes improvements in how sexual offences are reported and investigated, with an emphasis on equipping law enforcement and the judiciary to handle these cases more effectively.

Minister Persaud described the proposed bill as “a very progressive piece of legislation” and said it would complement the existing Sexual Offences Act of 2010, which she noted already had a modern legal framework.

“It surpasses any piece of legislation in this part of the world with its very modern outlook and approach,” she said. “But we are seeking to further strengthen it.”

Technical upgrades to support survivors

In addition to the legislative reforms, the government has upgraded the iMatter mobile app, first launched in 2021, which connects users to support services. Minister Persaud said the app now includes access to trained counsellors and other essential resources.

The app is currently available for Android users on the Google Play Store. An upgraded version for iOS is expected soon, as development is ongoing.

These upgrades will make it easier for users to access essential services from any location and get the help they need.

