Minister Edghill issues ultimatum over Kwakwani road delays

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a one-week ultimatum to two contractors responsible for concrete road works in Kwakwani, Region 10, warning that failure to complete the projects will result in the termination of their contracts.

Speaking during a community engagement in Kwakwani on Tuesday, Minister Edghill expressed frustration over the delays, noting that the roads were initially scheduled for completion by 31 March.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks to residents of Kwakwani

“We are now in April, so we got to get on with it. If within one week we don’t see action–where there is clear paving and completion in sight–the contracts will be terminated and handed over to contractors willing to get the job done,” the public works minister said.

Minister Edghill acknowledged previous disputes between the contractors and the concrete supplier over pricing, but said the matter has since been resolved.

The supplier has been directed to cap the price at $60,000 per cubic yard.

“I have told the supplier if you have to work night and day, get the concrete delivered. We have to deliver these roads,” Minister Edghill stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents of Kwakwani

Political criticism and infrastructure plans

The minister also addressed a flyer circulating on social media, in which the opposition promised to construct a new hospital in Kwakwani if elected.

Minister Edghill rejected the claim, saying the hospital is already undergoing expansion and rehabilitation.

“They [Opposition] obviously did not come to Kwakwani or were not properly informed of what is happening in Kwakwani,” he said. “Right now, the hospital at Kwakwani is being extended, rehabilitated and improved.”

He also dismissed a proposal mentioned in the flyer to build a road from Mabura Hill to Mahdia, calling it “geographically misguided.”

“It is clear that they don’t know where Kwakwani is, where Mabura Hill is or where Mahdia is and those are the kinds of people who want to become president and run for a country and they don’t even know where Kwakwani is,” he remarked.

In contrast, Edghill announced plans by the government to construct an asphalt road from Linden to Kwakwani, similar to the ongoing Linden–Lethem project.

“We have done all the internal roads and you know that when we say something we are going to do it. So, we are not making false promises to get your vote,” he said.

Bridge feasibility and barge concerns

The minister also responded to concerns over the misuse of the community barge, which he said has caused delays and potential damage.

He warned residents that responsibility lies with those who overload the barge, despite clear instructions on weight limits.

A feasibility study, led by the Central Transport Planning Unit, is underway to explore options for replacing the barge with a permanent bridge providing 24-hour access.

“When the new Demerara Harbour bridge is completed, sections of that bridge that we have been maintaining can come and put a bridge across from Jeep Landing to the waterfront,” he said.

Other developments

The government is also proceeding with plans to rehabilitate the Kwakwani student dormitory.

Meanwhile, 55 residents who had previously registered for their cash grant were able to collect their cheques during Tuesday’s engagement.

