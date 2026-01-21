Fitzburg to get new well, moving closer to 100 per cent potable water access

Residents of Fitzburg in Region One have had to rely on creek water for years, but with a new well being drilled, the community is on its way to achieving 100 per cent safe drinking water.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal made the disclosure on Wednesday during a meeting at the community ground. He was joined by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashely.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal engages Fitburg residents

Minister Croal, who has parliamentary oversight over Region One, said the well will be drilled by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation.

He also explained that upgrades under the Hinterland Electrification Programme will extend benefits to Fitzburg and the wider Port Kaituma areas.

The government is currently in the process of procuring a new generator to improve reliability. For households, this translates to more consistent power for lighting, appliances, and small economic activities.

Residents were also informed about other projects, including community beautification initiatives and improved waste management, ensuring they live with dignity and pride.

There was also an interactive discussion, which allowed residents to raise issues specific to their households and neighbourhoods.

Residents attending the community meeting

While several matters were addressed immediately, others were formally recorded for follow-up by the relevant agencies.

Also present were Deputy Regional Executive Officer Jason Ramjohn and Chairman of the Matarkai NDC Keith Parker, along with other officials.

With accelerated investments from the government, potable water access in Region One has grown significantly, rising from approximately 38 per cent in 2020 to over 90 per cent at the end of 2025.

New wells are expected to be drilled following the passage of Budget 2026.