Five Computer Learning Centres established in Region Six

Five Computer Learning Centres were established today in Region Six at the Auchlyne Primary School, the No. 36 Primary School, the No. 59 Primary School, the Massiah Primary School and the No. 63 New Market Primary School.

This was made possible by Mr. and Mrs. Shivpersaud, Kowsilla Suraj and Rudy Suraj from Florida, USA and formerly from Bloomfield, Corentyne. The overseas-based Guyanese made their donation through the Shri Devi Mandir Global Humanitarian Foundation headed by Pandit Tillack Shivrattan.

Minister Manickchand and Pandit Shivrattan along with a student of the Auchlyne Primary School cutting the ceremonial ribbon to commission the Learning Centre at the school

Declaring the Learning Centres open today was the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand. She said that the gesture is timely and noted that during the COVID pandemic, a lot of persons have been coming together to help people who need it.

She expressed her happiness that the overseas-based family and the Global Humanitarian Foundation chose to contribute in a structured way to respond to the current needs in the education sector and the needs of the communities in which the schools are located.

Minister Manickchand assisting a student of the No. 59 Primary School with using one of the laptops in the new Learning Centre at the school

Minister Manickchand explained that at some point schools will reopen but this may not be done in the manner we are accustomed to. She said that these learning centres and similar resources will become necessary so that students at home can still be engaged with what is being taught in the classroom.

Students of the Auchlyne Primary School utilizing their new laptop computers

“Five laptops in schools such as these mean a lot. It allows the Education Department to add to that and allow the school to be a technology-assisted school that we want to foster,” the Education Minister remarked.

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons and her government will not throw up arms or be stunted when faced with a situation that shocks sectors. She said that the Ministry of Education is happy to partner with the Foundation to give students of the schools new learning resources in the form of computers and projectors to improve their learning experience.

Some of the computers now available to be used at the five schools

Pandit Shivrattan said that he was overjoyed to equip the schools with the equipment and added that the contributors to the Foundation must be thanked for making this a reality. Regional Chairman Mr. Permaul Armogan said that he is contented and happy to get the programme off the ground. He pledged to continue working to ensure that not only the schools are better off but the people of Guyana are better off.