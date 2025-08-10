“Five more years of development” – PM Phillips

– says 1,000 community roads already constructed in Region Five

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday revealed that over the past five years, 1,000 community roads were constructed in Region Five.

He was speaking at the PPP/C’s massive rally at Bath, West Coast Berbice, when he made the remarks.

With massive transformation occurring across the length and breadth of Guyana, PM Phillips said the PPP/C is the only party with vision and delivery, and has transformed Region Five with 1,000 community roads over the last five years.

Not only did the government construct roadways, but farm-to-market access roads were also created to make life easier for farmers.

“And we were there in the thick and thin when you had the floods…We deployed all the equipment to bring relief, and we deployed the Civil Defence Commission to bring relief,” he reminded the audience.

From distributing 50,000 house lots to creating 60,000 jobs in the public and private sectors, the prime ministerial candidate said the PPP/C leadership is ready to move Guyana forward.

“Comrades, there are so many things that we have been doing to ensure that we move together in Guyana, that we move from where we were in 2020 to a better position in 2025. And now in 2025, we have realised all our manifesto promises and we want your vote to move to a far better position,” he stated.

Thousands of PPP/C supporters came out in their numbers to the public rally in Bath on Sunday

PM Phillips affirmed that a PPP/C-led administration will bring more cash grants that will take care of children from birth, and more development programmes across Guyana.