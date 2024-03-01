Five-star Georgetown seafront resort to create 500 permanent jobs, other opportunities

– Jagdeo exposes opposition’s ‘narrow-mindedness’

The five-star Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre at Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown will generate 500 permanent jobs for Guyanese when construction is completed.

This is according to Peoples Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, while highlighting the avenues of opportunities to become available owing to the hotel’s development.

Peoples Progressive Party’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging media operatives

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, media operatives were informed that this investment will cost over $300 million of private money and will cater to the demand for conventions in Guyana.

“This country is changing. You have to cater for all sorts of activities that bring benefits to the people of this country. This hotel … will be a five-star hotel, the only one in the country and one of the few in the region,” Dr Jagdeo asserted.

Dr Jagdeo made these statements in light of the opposition’s efforts at blocking the hotel’s development, notwithstanding the significant impact it will have on the country. The PPP GS decried the Coalition’s opposition to development.

Sod was turned for the multi-million Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre recently

“They come with this talk of green space again and dig up an old document from the archive that neither city councillors nor the people can read. This is like everything else we hear them complain about,” he said.

He reminded the media that it was the same APNU/AFC that protested the construction of the Marriott Hotel at Kingston, Georgetown, which now employs hundreds of Guyanese. Dr Jagdeo further reminded that although the project was labelled a “white elephant” by the same opposition, it turned out to be one of the most profitable hotels in Guyana.

“You go there and see all those people working, it was the same APNU that was opposed to the building of that hotel [and] they had to eat their words. Kaieteur News, the APNU/AFC, Christopher Ram, had to eat their word … it’s this narrow-mindedness now” he stressed.

Dr Jagdeo also addressed the massive stadium being constructed by the Qatari Government in Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara), rubbishing the misinformation being peddled by the Parliamentary Opposition and clarifying that the project is a gift from the Qataris.

“They are dismantling the ones that they built for [the 2022] World Cup and they’re going to give us a gift. It’s not public money,” he enlightened.

The same, he explained, goes for the stadium being constructed in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which is also not funded by public revenue, but is being constructed by oil companies. Both projects will be major game-changers for the people in these regions.

“Right across our country, our people would have great access to good, quality infrastructure. This is important for us, but the grippers are at it again: ‘Oh we don’t need another hotel, too many hotels in the city etc’. People are putting their money into building these hotels. They’re taking a risk. And these hotels will make a big difference to the people,” he further underscored.

The world-class Seafront Resort and Convention Centre development will feature 261 rooms and suites, 150 service apartments and premium villas, a state-of-the-art health club, and a world-class convention centre double the size of the Marriott’s.

The resort consists of one hotel and a separate apartment project, along with 10 duplex villas, and a members’ club surrounded by serene landscaped gardens. Private investors are executing the project, the Assets Group out of Qatar and construction is expected to begin soon with a completion deadline of three years.

