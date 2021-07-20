Flags to be flown half-staff

In keeping with Proclamation No. 2 of 2021, which was issued on July 7, 2021, by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, it is hereby advised that the funeral of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, the late President of Haiti will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021.

As stated in the Proclamation, the National Flag must be flown at half-staff on the day of the funeral of the late President in solidarity with the Government and people of Haiti as they bid their final farewell.

President Moïse was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, at his home.

.