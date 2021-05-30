Flood Response intensifies

– through activation of Regional Disaster Risk Management System

Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) have activated the Regional Disaster Risk Management System (RDRMS) to ensure timely assessment and response in communities affected by flooding, due to continuous heavy rainfall across Guyana.

The RDRMS is a component of the National Disaster Risk Management (DRM) system which is designed to eliminate fragmentation through integration, decentralize risk governance and common understanding of DRM roles and responsibilities. Under this system, each region was able to develop its own Disaster Risk Management System in keeping with the wider national mechanism.

Over the past 12 days, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which functions at the national level, deployed teams to conduct rapid assessments and verifications of flood reports across the country. These were done in collaboration with agencies including the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and Community Development Councils (CDCs).

In an effort to ensure that affected residents receive adequate food, clothing and shelter, thousands of food and cleaning hampers have been distributed in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

The hampers being distributed include personal and feminine hygiene items, sanitation supplies, water purification tablets, cement and temporary accommodation equipment. Through the Regional Democratic Councils, additional hampers were distributed to flood affected residents in Regions 5, 6 and 10. Residents of Mahaicony Creek, Region 5 also received livestock feed.

The CDC has established shelters to accommodate affected residents in Lethem, Region Nine with additional shelters to be established in Kwakwani and other affected communities along the Berbice River. The Commission has committed to continue its distribution of food and non-food items to affected residents as the need arises. It will continue to work with the RDCs to ensure that timely assessments are done in keeping with the processes set out in the Regional DRM Plans. The CDC will also continue its engagement with the NDIA, NAREI, GLDA and MOA to address key emergency concerns as heavy rainfall continues.

The Commission has expressed thanks to those who have donated towards its relief efforts. On Sunday Mid Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc donated a cheque valued $10M to support flood relief efforts across Guyana.

Persons affected by flooding are asked to contact the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on telephone number 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).