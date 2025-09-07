Flyover of US military aircraft symbolic in strengthened Guyana–US partnership

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, Georgetown witnessed a low pass flyover by a United States of America (USA) aircraft.

This dynamic aerial demonstration, conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force, symbolises both defence interoperability and shared dedication to regional stability.

Since establishing diplomatic ties on August 15, 1966, Guyana and the United States have collaborated across multiple spheres. These include trade, governance, education, immigration, and notably, security and defence.

The partnership remains grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a joint dedication to protecting Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In March 2025, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cemented this commitment by signing an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in areas such as transnational organised crime, narcotrafficking, money laundering, and other forms of smuggling.

Key frameworks for information sharing and military-to-military collaboration were also established.

Economically, the partnership continues to flourish; bilateral trade has reached a record US$4.7 billion, as confirmed by US Ambassador Nicole Theriot. Joint operations, including coordinated drug interdictions and defence initiatives, underscore the depth of cooperation.

President Ali continues to champion a shared vision of peace, resilience, and regional progress, rooted in democratic values and institutional harmony.

As Guyana charts its future, its partnership with the United States stands as a cornerstone of sovereignty and regional peace.