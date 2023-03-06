Search

Foreign Affairs Ministry statement on GDF operation against illegal mining activities

March 6, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has noted a series of statements emanating from the media in Suriname relating to the operation conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on February 19, 2023, against unauthorized and illegal mining activities.

The Ministry wishes to affirm that the exercise which was carried out by the GDF was conducted exclusively in the undisputed sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

