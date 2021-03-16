Search

Foreign Minister meets with Brazilian Ambassador

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 15, 2021

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, today met with Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, during which they discussed trade and investment opportunities in Guyana.

Minister Todd took the opportunity to provide an update of current developments on the Guyana- Venezuela controversy. The Ambassador affirmed the government of Brazil’s support to a peaceful resolution through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process. 

The Foreign Minister and Ambassador also discussed other areas of political and economic cooperation.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations on August 26, 1968.

IMG_4680
IMG_4683
CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.