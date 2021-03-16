Foreign Minister meets with Brazilian Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, today met with Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, during which they discussed trade and investment opportunities in Guyana.

Minister Todd took the opportunity to provide an update of current developments on the Guyana- Venezuela controversy. The Ambassador affirmed the government of Brazil’s support to a peaceful resolution through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process.

The Foreign Minister and Ambassador also discussed other areas of political and economic cooperation.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations on August 26, 1968.