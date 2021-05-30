Foreign Secty. Persaud, Congressman Meeks to discuss US/Guyana relations

Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud is scheduled to meet United States (US) Congressman Mr. Gregory Meeks this week, to discuss the further strengthening of relations between Guyana and the US.

Mr. Meeks was a guest at the ceremony for the co-naming of Liberty Avenue as ‘Little Guyana Avenue’ in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud brief meeting with United States Congressman Gregory Meeks.

Mr. Persaud said the co-naming has been something US-based Guyanese had been advocating for decades. He said about 60 per cent of Guyanese living in the US reside in Queens.

The event was made possible following the vote by New York City Council and Council Member, Ms. Adrienne Adams to approve the co-naming legislation in December.

The Foreign Secretary and Congressman Meeks spoke briefly at the event before deciding on a formal meeting for this week.

“We committed to have a follow up in the new week discussing matters of interest including Guyana/US relations. Congressman Meeks was one of the Congresspersons who were very strong on the issue of free and fair elections and the preservation of democracy in Guyana especially after the March 2 elections,” Mr. Persaud said.

Mr. Meeks was among the many international leaders who had called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to use the results of the national vote recount to declare the winner of the elections.

It was the external pressure, coupled with the domestic fight for democracy that led to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali being sworn in after a five-month-long election gridlock.

Congressman Meeks has been a U.S. Representative from New York since 1998. In December he made history as the first person of African descent to be elected Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy, New York’s Mayor, Mr. Bill de Blasio, and several State and City leaders and representatives from the Guyanese community also attended the ceremony.