Foreign Service Institute building 35 per cent complete

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, revealed that the Foreign Service Institute building is 35 per cent complete.

He made the disclosure during the Consideration of the 2026 budget estimates, which continued in the Committee of Supply on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, at the Consideration of the 2026 budget estimates

“We are now erecting the structure so we should be able to finish by May this year,” he said.

A sum of $138.3 million has been budgeted to support the construction of the institute.

Under the 2026 Budget Estimates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been allocated a proposed spending of about $10.03 billion, including $247.638 million in capital expenditure.

Responding to questions from the opposition on staffing changes and adjustments to line items, Minister Todd outlined movements within the ministry, including resignations and transfers.

He pointed to changes affecting positions such as protocol officer, foreign service officers and other administrative staff.

He said overall employee costs reflected adjustments across the ministry’s staffing structure, rather than the creation of large numbers of new contracted posts.

In addition, Minister Todd stated improved efficiency had reduced costs, noting that the ministry primarily maintains two buildings and that upgrades and better upkeep practices had lowered expenditure requirements.

Concerns were also raised about reduced allocations for office materials and supplies amid staffing increases and ongoing policy work.

Minister Todd attributed the decline to the ministry’s digitisation drive, a shift to a “paperless” operation, which naturally cuts spending on paper-based supplies.