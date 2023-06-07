Four communities in Region One receive vehicles, agri. equipment

Four communities in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One are now able to expand their agriculture production and beautification project, with the distribution of tractors, trailers, ploughs, and harrows.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handed over the vehicles and equipment to the chairpersons of the Community Development Councils of One Mile, Citrus Grove, Mainab, and Tassiwini.

The small ceremony was held at the Regional Democratic Council’s office in Port Kaituma on Tuesday.

PM Phillips stressed that the government’s strategic focus is the protection of the environment, food, and energy security.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

He said the administration will work with farmers to cultivate their produce on a large scale to be shipped to Georgetown as well as the wider Caribbean region.

“With regards to food security, the Ministry of Agriculture will be coming with their extension officers to visit every community to ensure that you get back into agriculture in a big way.

“Region One is a primary agriculture region…Everybody must benefit from the prosperity that we’re talking about in Guyana, where we are utilising the revenue from oil and gas to diversify the economy of Guyana,” PM Phillips stressed.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal underlined the importance of developing agriculture in communities, as part of the administration’s food security agenda.

He stressed the importance of setting aside resources to ensure continuous maintenance of the equipment.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“For the communities that are going to be receiving these expensive equipment, it is expected that you put a management system in place so that they can be operationalised, as well as have a structured management when they will be utilised,” Minister Croal stated.

The government has delivered over 200 tractors across hinterland villages to date.

