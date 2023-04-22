Four Miles to receive water in one week

Residents of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One are expected to start benefiting from potable water supply within another week.



Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal visited the community on Friday, where he told residents that a new pump has been procured and will be installed through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The Minister was at the time accompanied by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley.



Minister Croal explained that the new pump will be connected to the Two Miles Water Supply System to increase water pressure so that residents at Four Miles can receive water since the well was drilled to serve both communities. This will ease the current water woes at Four Miles.



Wells drilled at Fitzburg and Oronoque over the past two years, will also be interconnected to provide better water service.



The Minister reminded residents that when the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration took office in 2020, the hinterland (Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine) only had 45-50 per cent water coverage. This has since increased to 75 per cent and the government is working to achieve 100 per cent water access in the hinterland and riverine communities.



Residents also raised several other issues in their communities at the meeting related to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the education and agriculture sectors. These matters will be addressed through the relevant agency heads.

