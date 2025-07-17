Free training opportunities offered to seafarers through MARAD

Alluding to the need for more qualified local personnel to work on Guyana flagged vessels, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) journeyed to Region Six to engage individuals in the maritime sector.

Registrar of Seafarer, Katina Benn and Director of Maritime Safety, Captain Courtney McDonald, held sessions at the three-door koker in D’Edwards and the MARAD’s Safety Office at the New Amsterdam Stelling, highlighting MARAD’s commitment to sponsoring training for boat masters grades 3, 2 and 1 certification, which will allow individuals to work on conventional size and other vessels.

Participants expressed interest in having maritime training delivered within the region to help reduce transportation costs. The suggestion comes as many of the individuals wish to benefit from the fast-tracked, advanced training available to those with prior experience in the maritime sector.

The MARAD team also provided free processing of Seaman’s Discharge Books, which cost approximately $11,000.

The outreach initiative forms part of the PPP/C government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to maritime opportunities. The team is expected to continue its engagement in Region 10 in the coming weeks.