From the Prime Minister on Cybersecurity Month

Cybersecurity Month is the opportune time to reflect on the critical importance of safeguarding our digital infrastructure, ensuring data security, and protecting our citizens in an ever-evolving digital world. According to Forbes Advisor, cybercrime is expected to cost the world over USD10.5 trillion by 2025. This staggering figure represents one of the greatest transfers of economic wealth in history, exceeding the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined. While IBM reported that the average cost of a data breach was estimated at USD 4.88 million in 2024. These numbers underscore the severe financial, operational, and reputational impacts that cyber-attacks can have on businesses, governments, and individuals alike. The consequences of inadequate Cybersecurity extend beyond financial losses. They potentially threaten the stability of our national infrastructure, compromise the privacy and personal data of our citizens, and undermine trust in the very systems that drive our digital world. The World Economic Forum has identified cyber-attacks as one of the top five risks to global stability, further highlighting the critical need for all nations to prioritize cybersecurity.

As such, today more than ever, cybersecurity stands as a cornerstone for our modern societies, economies, and national security frameworks. The global digital landscape has expanded rapidly, driven by unprecedented technological advancements that offer immense opportunities for development, innovation, and growth. However, these advancements have also introduced new vulnerabilities and challenges that must be addressed with urgency and commitment.

Guyana is taking bold steps to enhance its cybersecurity posture against growing cyber threats. We understand that cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity; it is a fundamental component of our national security and economic strategy. It is key to protecting our critical national infrastructure, such as energy, transportation, healthcare, and financial systems, from malicious actors. It is essential to safeguarding the personal data and privacy of our citizens, and it is crucial to ensuring that businesses can operate securely in a digital marketplace.

In April of this year, Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), took significant action to enhance cybersecurity resilience by unveiling 43 new public sector policies as part of the Government’s National Cybersecurity Policy Framework.

Government’s National Cybersecurity Policy Framework is a comprehensive strategy designed to secure our digital infrastructure, protect our citizens, and support our economic growth. These policies directly complement government’s vision of utilizing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) resources to provide easy access to government services, facilitate information sharing, and promote collaboration among government agencies and other relevant parties.

Further, this policy framework is aligned with our broader development agenda, which seeks to modernize public administration, enhance service delivery, and promote equitable access to digital resources for all Guyanese. It focuses on strengthening legal frameworks, building national cyber resilience, enhancing public awareness, and developing the necessary skills for a secure digital economy. All while we continue to foster international cooperation to tackle cyber threats collectively.

Looking to the future Guyana is embarking on several new initiatives to bolster our digital defences and create a safer, more secure online environment for all. We are investing in advanced cybersecurity technologies to enhance our threat detection and response capabilities. These technologies will help us stay ahead of potential threats and protect our digital assets effectively.

So, today, as we prepare to observe Cybersecurity Month, I urge every citizen, business, and institution in Guyana to take cybersecurity seriously. Our digital future is bright, but requires vigilance, awareness, and collaboration. The government alone cannot secure our cyberspace; it is a shared responsibility that involves each of us.

Let us work together to build a safe, secure, and resilient digital environment. With determination, innovation, and collective effort, I am confident that we can make Guyana a model for cybersecurity.

Let this Cybersecurity Month be a catalyst for lasting change in how we approach our digital security. The time to act is now-our shared digital future depends on it

