Game on: ‘Short Fridays’ kickstart nationwide

Friday afternoons will now be dedicated exclusively to physical education (PE), recreation, and sports across the country’s public schools under a new initiative called ‘Short Fridays.’

The programme, spearheaded by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), is being rolled out in both primary and secondary schools.

Students playing on the field

The initiative aims to foster healthy lifestyles and build well-rounded citizens. It also helps promote discipline and teamwork.

‘Short Fridays’ also encourages students to move away from device-driven habits and adopt more active routines.

From 13:45 hrs to 15:00 hrs each Friday, students will participate in structured sporting and recreational activities.

The sessions will feature basketball, cricket, football, volleyball, archery, table tennis, golf, gymnastics, aerobics, chess, novelty games, and dance.

These activities may vary across schools.

Students engaging in PE

The GDF is providing technical and structural support for the programme, complementing the efforts of PE teachers.

This partnership reinforces the broader vision of nurturing complete human beings by developing the mind and body, not just in academics.

Students are required to attend the sessions in their physical education uniforms. Leggings, jeans, or casual shorts will not be permitted.