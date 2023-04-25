GCCI ready to partner with gov’t to advance food security agenda

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is ready to partner with the government in efforts to advance the country’s food security agenda, its president, Kester Hutson has disclosed.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Hutson said, “Our members have started in the upscaling and upskilling of their resources and in the expansion of their operations. They have also been and are continuing to be exposed to advanced technologies and methodologies of doing business from a global standpoint, through partnering with international firms.”

Newly elected President of GCCI, Kester Hutson

Hutson also stated that the chamber has established an agriculture committee within its organisational structure to complement and align with the government’s holistic agricultural policies aimed at achieving the country’s food security goal as well as the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) 25 by 2025 objective.

He said in order to understand where Guyana and CARICOM are presently, the chamber must continue to promote its primary goal of assisting and providing information to its membership – in this case, pertaining to the agriculture sector.

“Guyana still is the bread basket of the Caribbean,” Hutson expressed.

The GCCI president also outlined that Guyana remains a prime investment destination, noting that investment partnerships will drive progress.

“Given the fact that Guyana is at the point where it is taking off, I think that this is a prime time for investment into our nation,” he posited.

Hutson pointed to the potential for growth for local businesses with the entrance of foreign investors, who will contribute to the further advancement of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

