GDF and MoE collaborate to advance PE in schools

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is preparing to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to roll out the President’s plan of dedicating time for physical activities in schools.

The initiative will prepare children to thrive in physical and social activities, not just academically.

On Wednesday, Minister of Education Sonia Parag engaged senior officers of the GDF to launch the initiative.

Minister Parag noted that the government has already invested in the infrastructure and has trained physical education teachers to ensure every child has access to meaningful physical development opportunities.

The senior officers and the Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, engaged in the discussion

The collaboration between the ministry and the GDF will ensure a smooth transition from policy to implementation.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasised just a few weeks ago that physical activity is more than play, but building the minds and bodies of our future leaders, while fostering healthier lifestyles that embrace teamwork and discipline.

“We’re building complete human beings, understanding what real human capital really is, and understanding that in our national ecosystem, sports and physical education, play a very important role. And in the next five years, great emphasis will be placed on recreational facilities to support our academic education. To this end, I want to see in the education system, Friday afternoons after lunch, completely dedicated to sports and physical education,” the president said in July.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag and senior officials in the ministry

Present at the engagement with the GDF were Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain and Advisor to the Minister of Education (Tertiary Education Reform), Dr Kofi Dalrymple.

The GDF was represented by Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS; Colonel General Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts; and Staff Officer Training and Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Julian Archer.