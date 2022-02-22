GDF ranks to benefit from free training offered by Texila American university

MOU signed between parties

The Texila American University (TAU) will be offering free training to ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the parties that focuses on the professional development of ranks through training and skills development.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Chief- of- Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Founder and President of the TAU, Mr. Saju Bhaskar.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Founder and President of the TAU, Mr. Saju Bhaskar displaying the MoU which was signed

In a release from the GDF, courses in several areas will run for three months.

“The courses to be offered at the Officer level will complement the capstone Senior Command and Staff Course (SCSC) and at the Junior Officer Level, the Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC). Courses are also being offered to complement courses at the level of Non-Commissioned Officers,” the release stated.

At the SCSC level, Officers will complete the certificate in Advanced Strategic Management, as well as the certificate in Strategic Human Resource Management. Training at the JCSC level. This will see officers complete the Certificate in Intermediate Strategic Management and a certificate in Human Resource Management. While at the Non- Commissioned Officer level, ranks will complete the certificate in Human Resource Management and the certificate in Communication Skills in addition to those provided on the Senior Leaders’ Course.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess signing the MoU

The Grade One Finance Course, the Grade One and Grade Two Medical Assistant courses, the Grade Three Medic Course and the Grade One Logistics Course will all be supplemented with courses offered by the university.

Brigadier Bess said the collaboration is another milestone in preparing ranks for the transformation of the country. He said the capstone courses were modified, noting that the collaboration will contribute to the process.

“I am grateful that your organisation has recognised the service and dedication of the officers and ranks and decided to offer these courses pro-bono to the GDF. We are thankful for this and we assure you that this will definitely contribute to capacity building in the Force. I also assure you that the commitment and dedication of other ranks will be a concrete testimony,” the Chief of Staff stated.

Founder and President of the TAU, Mr. Saju Bhaskar signing the MoU in the presence of Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess

Founder and President of the University Bhaskar said the collaboration is part of their corporate social responsibility. “I am proud that I could do this, and we are grateful that you have chosen Texila to be part of this journey to develop your ranks. We will definitely be a lifelong skill and professional development partner,” he said.

It was also mentioned in the release that the signing of the MoU came on the heels of several discussions between the parties.