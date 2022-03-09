GEA continues to provide support for Solar Power

– Hackney Primary School benefits from the Replacement of depleted batteries

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), on February 18th, 2022, under its sustainable energy interventions at community/public buildings, replaced the 9.6 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of the 0.5kWp Solar PV System installed at the Hackney Primary School located along the Pomeroon River.

Students at the Hackney Primary School engaged in a virtual learning session

During a PV System inspection exercise on January 11th, 2022, the GEA discovered that the battery bank of the Hackney Primary School PV System was depleted. The Agency, in exercising its mandate, provided support to the school for the procurement and transport of a battery replacement system.

Teacher using laptop and photocopying machine being powered by the system.

The batteries were procured at a cost of four hundred and fifteen thousand, six hundred and eighty dollars (G$415,680). The battery bank includes four (4) battery units rated at 12 Volts; 250Ah representing a 25% increase in capacity over the previous 200Ah units. The installed hybrid PV system avoids the need for a fossil fuel-based generator for electricity supply to the school and teacher’s quarters and its operation will result in the avoidance of an estimated 90kg CO 2 emissions annually.

Image displaying the renewed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Hackney Primary School

This initiative will provide a stable and reliable electricity supply for delivery of the school’s daily learning activities benefiting approximately eighty-seven (87) students and eight (8) teachers. Head Teacher of the Hackney Primary School, Ms. Glenda English, expressed sincere gratitude to the GEA team, stating that “With the repair of the system, Teachers and Students are now afforded the opportunity to participate in the Ministry of Education’s Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) Mathematics programme”.