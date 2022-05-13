GEA installs Solar Photovoltaic System at Quebanang Health Centre (Region 7)

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), during the month of April 2022, installed a 3.16kWp Solar PV system along with a 28.8kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Quebanang Health Centre (Region 7).

The items/equipment for the system were procured under the Sustainable Energy Intervention by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and handed over to the GEA for installation at the Quebanang Health Centre. The GEA also installed the electrical infrastructure of the building to use the energy generated by the system.

Solar PV array (3.16kWp) installed on the south-west facing roof of the health Centre

Quebanang is a satellite village of Jawalla located in the Upper Mazaruni. GEA conducted an Energy Needs Assessment during 2022 in the village and the findings revealed the need for a more reliable energy supply at the local Health Centre.

The Guyana Energy Agency, in exercising its mandate, provided support to the Health Centre for the transportation and installation of the Solar PV system. The installed PV system will provide clean and renewable electricity supply to the Health Centre. Its operation will result in the avoidance of an estimated 2,715 kg of CO 2 emissions annually. This initiative will provide a renewable, stable and reliable electricity supply to the Health Centre for its daily activities, benefiting approximately four hundred and twenty (420) residents and six (6) healthcare officers.

The Healthcare Officers present at the time of the Solar PV System’s installation were effusive in gratitude for the initiative stating that it will allow them to better utilize the Health Centre’s Labour Room, Malaria Office, Preschool and Infant Clinic, Antenatal Clinic, Family Planning Clinic and Chronic Patient Care.

Engineers from the GEA provided training to the health care officers at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.





Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

