GEA installs Solar PV System at Marlborough Primary School, Region Two

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), in February 2023, installed a 6kWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system along with a 28.8kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Marlborough Primary School in Region Two. The Marlborough Nursery School was also connected to the electricity supply from the solar system.

The items installed at the Marlborough Primary School were provided by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in keeping with the Government’s sustainable energy interventions for communities and public buildings in the Hinterland.

Solar PV array (6kWp) installed on the roof of the Marlborough Primary School; Nursery School nearby

Marlborough Primary School is located along the Pomeroon River approximately 12 km from Charity, Essequibo in Region 2. In exercising its mandate, the Guyana Energy Agency, provided support for the transportation and installation of the solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

This initiative will provide a renewable, stable, and reliable electricity supply to the schools and the school’s kitchen for its daily activities, benefiting approximately seventy (74) students ten (10) teachers and five (5) ancillary staff.

The 28.8kWh VRLA Battery Energy Storage System, Inverter and BOS equipment of the solar PV System

The teachers present at the time of the solar PV system’s installation expressed their gratitude for the initiative, stating that it will allow them to better utilise the school’s services and provide better learning opportunities for the students. GEA’s Engineer provided training to seven (7) female personnel at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.

Students and Teachers benefiting for the electricity provide by the solar PV system

Students and Teachers benefiting for the electricity provide by the solar PV system

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

