GECOM Chairman responds to APNU presidential candidate’s request for fresh elections

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice of Appeal (Ret’d) Claudette Singh received a letter dated September 4, 2025 on the subject “Urgent request for a forensic audit and/or aborting of the 2025 electoral proves from Mr. Aubrey Norton, Leader Presidential Candidate oof the APNU. In her response to Mr. Norton, the GECOM Chairman wrote the following.

Thank you for your letter dated September 4, 2025, which was received at 12:45 pm today. We have noted your call for a forensic audit of the elections or the complete annulment of the current electoral process and the holding of fresh elections. We acknowledge your concerns and appreciate your engagement in the electoral process.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently awaiting the outcome of the recounts in Sub-District 4 of District 4 and the 77 ballot boxes in District 5, as requested by your party.

These recounts are being conducted in accordance with established electoral procedures and are crucial for the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to ascertain the election results and present them to the Commission, as mandated by Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Cap.

The CEO’s role is to compile and present the results based on the declarations made by the respective Returning Officers, and to incorporate the findings of any legitimate recounts.

Regarding your request for a forensic audit of the elections or the complete annulment of the current electoral process and the holding of fresh elections, it is imperative to refer to the constitutional framework governing electoral disputes in accordance with our law.

Article 163 of the Constitution of Guyana explicitly stipulates that the High Court shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine whether any question, whether generally or in any particular place, the election was lawfully conducted or the result thereof has been or may have been affected by any unlawful act or omission.

This article clearly outlines the legal procedure for addressing concerns about the lawfulness of the election or its results. Therefore, any claims of widespread irregularities necessitating a forensic audit or the annulment of the elections, beyond the scope of the ongoing recounts, would fall under the purview of the High Court by way of an election petition.

GECOM’s primary responsibility is to conduct elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner, while adhering strictly to the laws of Guyana.

The Commission is committed to ensuring that the will of the people, as expressed through their votes, is accurately reflected in the final results. We urge all stakeholders to allow the established legal and procedural mechanisms to run their course.

Once the recounts are completed and the CEO presents the final results to the Commission, any party aggrieved by the outcome will have the right to file an election petition to the High Court, in accordance with Article 163 of the Constitution.

This is the constitutionally prescribed method for challenging election results and seeking redress for alleged irregularities that may have affected the outcome.

We appreciate your patience as the recount process is finalized. As the Chairperson of GECOM I remain committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and will continue to operate within the confines of the law.