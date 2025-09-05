GECOM condemns unauthorised filming and disinformation campaign by Haddiyyah Mohamed

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) hereby issues a strong condemnation of the unauthorised filming and subsequent dissemination of misleading information by Ms. Haddiyyah Mohamed, sister of the We Invest in Nationhood Party Presidential Candidate.

Ms. Mohamed, while present within the GECOM compound during the ongoing recount of ballots cast in Sub-District 4 of District 4, filmed ballot boxes awaiting recount and subsequently uploaded the video to her Facebook page, accompanied by unsubstantiated claims of tampering. This act represents a serious breach of established protocols and a deliberate attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

GECOM emphasizes that all individuals present within its facilities during the recount process are subject to strict rules of conduct designed to ensure transparency, security, and the prevention of any actions that could compromise the recount’s credibility.

Unauthorized filming of sensitive electoral materials, such as ballot boxes, is expressly prohibited. Such actions not only violate the sanctity of the recount environment but also create an avenue for the spread of misinformation and baseless accusations, which can erode public trust in the democratic process.

The Commission reiterates that the recount process is being conducted with the utmost transparency and adherence to established legal frameworks, with representatives from all political parties and accredited observers present to monitor every step.

GECOM calls on Ms. Mohamed, and indeed all concerned parties, to immediately cease and desist from such irresponsible and inflammatory acts. The Commission urges all stakeholders to refrain from disseminating unverified information that could incite public unrest or cast undue doubt on the legitimate electoral process.

The recount exercise is progressing smoothly with minimal interruption and the involvement of accredited Election Agents from all the political parties.

GECOM remains committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and credible recount and will take all necessary measures to protect the integrity of the process and the security of electoral materials. Any further attempts to disrupt or discredit the recount will be met with appropriate action in accordance with the laws of Guyana.

The public is encouraged to rely on official statements from GECOM and accredited news sources for accurate information regarding the recount.