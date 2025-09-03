GECOM declared results for Region Four; 87,536 votes for PPP/C

For the first time in Guyana’s history, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has a comfortable lead in Region Four. The declared results of the Returning Officer (RO) show the party secured 87,536 votes in the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

According to the declaration of results by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) received 46,956 votes, followed by We Invest in Nationhood with 41,607, Alliance for Change with 1,765, Forward Guyana Movement with 2,431 and Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity with 497.

There were 180,792 valid votes for all the lists in this district. Seven hundred fifty-three votes were spoiled, and 76 of the ballot papers were destroyed.

A total of 182,209 individuals voted across the district.