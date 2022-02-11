GECOM registration office for Region One

Residents of Port Kaituma and within the Matarkai sub-region of Region One (Barima-Waini) will soon be able to benefit from the services of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), when a regional office is constructed there.

This follows the approval of GECOM’s $4.1 billion 2022 budget. From this amount, $45 million will go towards the construction of a GECOM registration office at Port Kaituma. Works are slated to commence on the building this year.

Region One Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley

A significant development like this is a step in the right direction for the region, as government continues to improve the services offered by the elections body.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley said that the initiative further cements government’s commitment to providing equal access to services to citizens, despite their geographical location.

“We, at the regional level see the importance of this structure and we know that Port Kaituma would be a great benefit once works are completed. This facility is not only for the people of Port Kaituma, but the entire Matarkai sub-region, because then they we will be able to better offer their services that are needed for the people, such as replacement of ID and registration for ID cards, among others.

GECOM currently rents a facility within the sub-region.

“GECOM has permanent staff stationed here, but the only thing that they do not have is a permanent facility (in the region). What they normally do on a month-to-month basis, is rent a facility which is identified as the sub-region registration office to conduct business,” the regional chair continued.

The establishment of the office is one of the many initiatives set to open new opportunities to the residents there as the region advances its development.

This year’s budget saw the approval of $783 million to host the Local Government Elections (LGE). These sums cover security, equipment maintenance, procurement of containers, and storage of sensitive election materials.