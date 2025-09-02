GECOM rejects Facebook post on the opening of ballot boxes

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has noted the circulation of a Facebook post allegedly by ‘Melly Mel’ accusing GECOM of opening ballot boxes in districts 3, 4 and 6 respectively.

These allegations are blatantly false and are clearly designed to cause public confusion and chaos. In this regard, it must be emphasized the opening of any sealed ballot box can be done only if there is a request for a recount after a declaration is done. The fact that no declaration was done at the time of the post, meant that GECOM could not open any ballot box.

GECOM therefore renews it call for stakeholders to desists from publishing unverified information and urges the public to be aware of the heightened spread of disinformation in this sensitive pollical environment.

GECOM is working to ensure that it completes all the requisite procedures in an efficient manner and in conformity with the legal requirements.