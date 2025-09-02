GECOM warns against spreading fake SoPs, threatens legal action

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has issued a strong warning against the circulation of fake Statements of Poll (SOPs) and other false election results on social media platforms.

The commission has made it clear that any such publication is misleading and constitutes a serious offence that will be referred to the Guyana Police Force for investigation.

During a media conference on Monday, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, stated that the commission is the only official source for the results of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“GECOM wishes to make it abundantly clear that it is impossible for the counting of the balance at any polling station to have commenced,” the commission stated.

GECOM condemned the unauthorised publication of what it described as “fake SoPs and other election-related disinformation,” particularly a post published on the Facebook page associated with Team Mohamed’s. The Commission described the act as politically motivated and highly irresponsible.

“This despicable act can only be seen as creating a platform on which the political party associated with Team Mohamed’s Facebook page can create the impression that it has been successful at the polls,” Ward stated.

She appealed to all political parties, media houses, and citizens to remain calm and patient during the ongoing tabulation process and to accept the results that are officially published by GECOM.

All official election results will be posted on the Commission’s website www.gecom.org.gy in the form of:

Statements of Poll (SoPs),

Official declarations by the Returning Officers for each district, and

Declarations by Supernumerary Returning Officers for sub-districts