Georgetown Education Department honours outstanding NGSA, CSEC and CAPE Students

Students from both Primary and secondary schools in Georgetown were on Wednesday honoured for their academic achievements as the Department of Education – Georgetown hosted its Regional Award Ceremony for the academic year 2020 – 2021.

The event, which was hosted at the National Cultural Centre, saw students being awarded outstanding academic performance at the National Grade Six Assessment, Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC®) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE®) in 2021.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commended students for their achievements while overcoming the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No other batch of students will experience what you have and conquer what you have locally and internationally.”

She also commended the teachers and staff of the schools for their dedication to ensuring the nation’s children receive the education their rightly deserve.

Minister Manickchand highlighted there was much effort to ensure students were engaged and prepared to write their exams. The Ministry of Education implemented several measures such as creating worksheets, scheduling programmes on the Guyana Learning Channel and engaging students virtually.

In brief remarks, Principle Education Officer, Mr Emmanuel Bridgewater noted the Department of Education remains committed to giving recognition to and celebrating the outstanding achievements of students.

Some twenty-seven students were awarded for their performance at the National Grade Six Assessment. Meanwhile, more than thirty were awarded for their performance at the CSEC® and CAPE® levels.

Zaynab Shaffie and La Shae Patoir, both of Queen’s College were awarded Best Performing CSEC® students for 2021 with Samuel Haynes receiving special recognition for his achievements at the CAPE® level.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand (center) along with students posing with their awards

Thirty retired teachers were also awarded for their contribution to the education sector during today’s event. Ms Alicia Nunes of Winter Garden Primary School was specially recognized for her diligent efforts.

Thomas Moore Primary School was recognized as the most improved school for NGSA 2021 while Winter Garden Primary School received the best performing school for NGSA 2021.

Present during today’s event were proud parents and guardians, teachers and education officials.

