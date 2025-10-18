Georgetown major receives two brand-new trucks

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development (MoLGRD) handed over two brand-new trucks to the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, on Friday.

The trucks will further strengthen Georgetown’s capacity to manage solid waste and enhance the delivery of municipal services.

One of the two trucks that were handed over

Mayor Mentore expressed his gratitude to the ministry, noting that the addition of these trucks will address the city’s longstanding waste management challenges while also improving the overall environment for residents and tourists.

This new addition forms part of the ministry’s continued efforts to support municipalities in building up their operational capacity and ensuring the efficient delivery of essential public services.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Dr. Josh Kanhai, and the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, along with Councilors

Speaking at the simple yet significant ceremony at the Solid Waste Management Compound, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) of MoLGRD, Dr Josh Kanhai, explained that this highlights a strong collaboration between the central government and local authorities in sustainable urban development and maintaining a clean, healthy capital city.

This further aligns with President Ali’s vision of transforming Georgetown into a sustainable and modern capital.

President Ali unveiled the ambitious City Revival Plan in September, which aims to transform Georgetown into a vibrant, sustainable capital that reflects Guyana’s culture, pride and progress.