‘Get behind Budget 2024, stop grandstanding, playing politics’

– Min. Edghill urges opposition

With Budget 2024 heavily focused on areas which will bring about massive development for Guyanese, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has urged the opposition to throw its support behind the budget and not “oppose for opposing sake”.

“You had the opportunity to treat the Guyanese people well but you did not. You blew it. So, don’t come here now if you are the epitome of righteousness to lecture us about how we run the country. If you want to make criticisms tell us what we can do better,” the minister remarked during day four of the National Budget Debate at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister demanded that the opposition specifically state which projects they are not in favour of.

“If you don’t want me to build the Demerara Harbour Bridge, stand up and say so now…If you don’t want the hope-like canals that are being built in Region Five and Six, let’s say you represent farmers and that you want those places to be flooded when there are heavy rainfalls and that you will provide the subsidy when they can’t plant”, he said in the parliament.

The minister reasoned that if the opposition does not want the government to bring gas-to-shore to produce electricity and bring down the electricity cost by 50 per cent, they should tell the public now instead of grandstanding and playing politics.

“If you don’t want us to modernise the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, if you don’t want us to bring in new airlines, if you don’t want us to provide an opportunity in tourism so that employment can go to your children and your children’s children stand up and tell us now…If you don’t want us to spend the money on navigational aids so that our ferries and mariners can move through safely day and night, stand up and tell us to take the money out now”, the minister questioned.

Minister Edghill said the community roads programme which was allocated $70 billion will continue to impact communities and serve for easier travel regardless of who inhabits the communities.

“…If you going to write me to fix the road, you have to get the money in the budget to respond to you to fix the road,” the minister argued.

Meanwhile, the minister listed several projects that are being done in the various regions to alleviate existing burdens, job creation and economic development in keeping with the Administration’s manifesto commitment.

“You must not come to the parliament and just oppose for opposing sake. You should come here and scrutinize and say that you want the government to do these things but you want them to do it better. We will continue to deliver with efficiency and give the Guyanese people value for money,” Minister Edghill stated.

