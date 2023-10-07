GFS to host fire safety fair to promote fire prevention

As the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) celebrates 49 years of fire prevention observances in Guyana under the theme ‘For the Future of Our Nation, Practice Fire Safety and Prevention’, a multitude of activities are planned to engage the general public on the importance of practising fire safety.

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns, speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, at the site of a firefighting and rescue simulation exercise, at its headquarters on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, provided insight into the range of events scheduled to take off this month.

Scheduled to take place on October 20, the fire safety fair will engage schools in Georgetown and the East Bank and East Coast, as well as several companies closely aligned with fire prevention activities for a packed day of enrichment and practical participation.

“We’re going to be seeing some trivia games. We are going to have them participate in some firefighting activities, especially through the use of firefighters, among other things,” Sauns noted.

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns

While stressing that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, he said that a collective effort is needed to achieve a safer country. He added that the fire service’s agenda aims to embed fire safety in the younger generation so that it becomes second nature in every household.

“We’re looking to capture a wider audience as we disseminate information relating to fire safety,” he said.

In advancing public awareness of fire safety, the GFS has been actively engaging with persons working at the various markets to sensitise the workers of this mandate. So far, market vendors at eight markets have been sensitised to the importance of fire safety. Also on the docket for this month are community outreaches and fire safety exhibitions.

