GGMC Press Statement on illegal mining

In keeping with the Government of Guyana’s zero-tolerance approach to illegal mining operations, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is currently engaged in a joint-agency operation within the Ireng area to confront unlawful mining and related issues. As part of this exercise, several illegal mining operations were identified, resulting in the detention of equipment and minerals in accordance with regulations. Several non-nationals were also arrested, and where appropriate, these actions will be followed by recommendations for charges. These joint operations will continue as part of the broader effort to reduce noncompliance in the mining sector.

The GGMC has also noted, with concern, that some political parties are attempting to exploit and inflame the situation for their own purposes. The commission does not support such actions and rejects any effort to politicise enforcement activities that are strictly guided by law, established procedure, and the national interest.

The Government of Guyana reiterates that these gross illegalities will be addressed firmly and without exception. All relevant agencies remain fully engaged to ensure the law is upheld, offenders are held accountable, and mining operations nationwide adhere to the standards and regulations designed to protect the sector and the country.

Newell M. Dennison,

Commissioner, GGMC