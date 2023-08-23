GGMC to introduce digital database to advance operations

The mining sector in Guyana is modernising with the help of digital technology and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) will use digital storage to advance its operations.

This was disclosed by GGMC’s Commissioner, Newell Dennison at a recent awards ceremony.

GGMC’s Commissioner, Newell Dennison

“The GGMC has accepted that IT and other forms of technology must be our aid and we have been examining process flows to improve efficiencies, linking databases and pursuing continuous capture of data in the digital formats,” he noted.

Commissioner Dennison said once the data is properly structured, it will become a treasure trove for the mining sector, adding that with the continued production in large-scale mining in gold, diamond and bauxite, the sector is well positioned for transformation.

A mining pit in the interior

He also said the mining industry has done extremely well, especially with support from the government and collaboration with the private sector.

“So far, what I have observed is a healthy and strategic alliance forged, all with the underpinning objective of bringing growth, development and wealth to this ever-evolving country,” Dennison posited.

Some of the aggregates from mining activities

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dennison said the consortium involved in the construction of the artificial island at the mouth of the Demerara River should not go unnoticed since it is a first for the mining sector and the country.

