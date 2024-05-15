GLDA addressing dairy product issue with T&T – Minister Mustapha

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is taking proactive steps to address the recent refusal of dairy products by Trinidad and Tobago from one of Guyana’s leading producers.

This was according to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during an event at the ministry’s Regent Street office, where he assured that the matter is receiving close attention.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking at the event on Wednesday

“Only last night we learned about it and as you know the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with GLDA, we put out a statement last night and GLDA is now following up on that,” the minister noted.

The statement released by the foreign affairs ministry noted that under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, and the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), both countries have subscribed to the requirement of the free movement of goods and services under the regional integration framework.

As such, the refusal of entry of the dairy products wholly produced in Guyana by CARICOM member states is an insult to the spirit of the Caribbean integration agenda and must not be accepted.

It is important to note that the Guyana products in question have met all necessary requirements.

Minister Mustapha said he has reached out to the twin islands’ Prime Minister Dr, the Honourable Keith Rowley, who expressed surprise at the incident

“When I spoke to him last night, he said he didn’t know about anything and that he would try to get on back to me when he gets some information. I am hoping to speak to him today again,” the agriculture minister explained.

Guyana’s commitment to regional cooperation has been demonstrated through its openness to regional trade.

Therefore, reciprocal market access is essential for fully realising the benefits of regional integration.

