GLSC to open new lands for housing, agriculture

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during the consideration of the budget estimates

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) is preparing to open new lands for housing and agricultural development countrywide, with $190 million allocated in Budget 2026 to clear and survey these areas.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates. She noted that the funding will support cadastral and occupational surveys.

A major component of the programme includes precise levelling works valued at $290.2 million, covering Supenaam to Anna Regina to establish national vertical controls, as well as levelling on Wakenaam Island, Georgetown network, and the corridor from Georgetown to Timehri.

Among the areas identified is Wauna and Sugar Hill, where approximately 200 acres will be developed for agricultural and residential purposes, including 40 lots of five acres each. Central Wauna will also see surveys ranging from 30 acres.

In Region One, the modernisation of the Mabaruma settlement will include Quarry Hill, with 40 acres earmarked for residential lots of half an acre each.

Guyana’s indigenous peoples hold legal tenure for 16.48 per cent of Guyana’s land mass

Further plans include Golden Fleece and Onderneeming, where about 100 acres will be subdivided into five-acre plots, and Naamryck, where 1,075 acres will be modernised and divided into 70 plots of 12 acres and 94 plots of 2.5 acres.

At Yarrowkabra, 1,600 acres are to be opened up and divided into 235-acre plots. Loo Creek will also see development, with 900 acres to be subdivided into 90 plots of 10 acres each.

She added that all the areas identified are new developments, except Prosville Village, which is undergoing regularisation. The Prosville regularisation process is expected to begin before June 2026.

Addressing access to survey services, the minister said applicants may choose to engage private surveyors or use the services of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, which operates with standard fees.

The commission currently employs 20 surveyors, with several scholarships awarded to train additional staff through a Diploma in Land programme.