GNBS and API sign Memorandum of Understanding

– GNBS Standards Portal Launched

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and American Petroleum Institute (API) today, August 13, 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen knowledge and cooperation on safety guidelines and requirements for Guyana’s burgeoning energy industry.

Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan and API’s Vice President Segment Standards and Services, Ms. Alexa Burr Signed the MOU. Ms. Burr virtually participated in the Signing of the MOU in the absence of Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services, Ms. Debra Phillips.

Ms. Karan in her brief remarks stated that the GNBS as the National Measurements Institute and the country’s National Standards Body plays a key role in the oil and gas industry. She welcomed the partnership, noting that “we (GNBS) see our role in this promising industry as critical in ensuring its success and we look forward to partnering with the American Petroleum Institute to standardize practices and procedures through the adoption of API Standards and other guidelines.”

Also delivering remarks at today’s event, held in the Conference Room of the GNBS, was Chairman of the new National Standards Council (NSC) Mr. Vladim Persaud. In brief remarks, he noted that the Government of Guyana continues to provide unwavering support and guidance through policy directives, which ensure the Bureau’s activities and functions are carried out optimally and in accordance with the Standards Act to meet the needs of all its stakeholders.

“No doubt, standards provide opportunities for higher levels of economic growth, favourable conditions for trade and generally higher levels of development. They are critical to the petroleum industry, which is governed by global benchmarks”, he said.

Through this MoU, the GNBS will adopt a list of API Standards as National Standards, access API training opportunities based on the needs of the Bureau and the local industry, and share information regarding updates to applicable regulations in the industry. The Bureau will also facilitate training to enhance understanding and implementation of the API Manual of Petroleum Measurement Standards (MPMS).

Ms. Alexa Burr, in her remarks delivered virtually said this is the start of a long-term collaboration between the organisations. “Between the API 600+ members and our 700+ standards combined with GNBS’ decades of experience and contacts in the Region, we have a significant opportunity to share knowledge across the industry,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bobby Gossai of the Ministry of Natural Resources in his remarks added that it is critical that Guyana focus on developing its industry through prudent management. “We want to ensure that we put standards in place to add value to the already growing oil and gas sector,” he pointed out.

Further, with this MOU and the ongoing relationship with API, Guyana will continue to develop its energy resources with safety, sustainability and environmental protection at the forefront. Once implemented, API standards will help to align Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector with international best practices.

The MOU is valid until December 31, 2023 but can be modified during this period providing there is mutual consent.

The GNBS has in the past partnered with API to train its Inspectors in accordance with some of its Manual of Petroleum Measurement Standards (MPMS) to guide the verification of the metering system on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. At the Signing Event, the GNBS Standardisation Department also took the opportunity to launch its Standards Portal, accessible on the GNBS Website, with over 600 standards. Stakeholders can now access the cost of the standards along with their scope by just typing key words into the search tab. It is anticipated that stakeholder access through the new portal would result in the increased use of standards within the various sectors.










