GNBS certifies 30 new companies in 2023

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) closed off 2023 with thirty (30) new certifications under its Bed and Breakfast, Made in Guyana, Laboratory and Product Certification programmes, to promote quality in the local manufacturing and services sectors. Recently, the final two certifications were awarded to Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments under the Bed and Breakfast Certification programme and Fresh Packagers under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme.

Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments located at Lot 30 Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) was certified on Thursday, December 21, 2023, as a Category A Bed and Breakfast (B&B) provider after fulfilling the requirements of the Guyana Standard GYS 514: 2016 (Amd. 1 2022) “Requirements for bed and breakfast facilities.” The certificate was handed over to Manager of the facility, Sharay McKenzie by GNBS Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi.

Manager of Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments, Sharay McKenzie receiving her certificate from GNBS Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi

During a simple ceremony at the facility, McKenzie expressed gratitude to the GNBS team for working with the management of the business to meet the requirements of the standard. She explained that the facility has two fully furnished two-bedroom apartments for short-term and long-term rental and is currently working on three others. In accordance with the standard, the apartments are equipped with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, blackout curtains, distilled water and other necessities. There is also convenient parking, security, a caretaker and provisions for pest control.

Meanwhile, the GNBS certified Fresh Packagers of Lot 06 First Street, Kaneville Grove, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured packaged products. These products include Fresh Packagers’ Geerah, Ground Mix Massala, Achar Massala and Black Pepper, Chinese Spice, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon (Ground and Stick), Clove (Ground and Stick), Nutmeg (Ground and Stick), Ground Turmeric, Barley (Ground and Whole), Plantain Flour, Split Peas Flour, Sago (Whole), Hot Sauce, Chinese Sauces and Mango Achar. Proprietress of the company, Sursattie Paul was elated to achieve this milestone. She said: “I am honoured and overwhelmed by this presentation. I have waited very long, and this is long over-due, I cannot describe how happy I am.”

(L-R) Owners of Fresh Packagers, Radesh Paul and his mother Sursattie Paul receive the certificate from GNBS Technical Officer Yan Yi Zhu and Head of Certification Keon Rankin

The certificate was handed over in the boardroom of the GNBS Head Office, National Exhibition Complex, Sophia, Georgetown by GNBS Technical Officer, Yan Yi Zhu and GNBS Head of Certification Services, Keon Rankin, who extended congratulations to the recipients and urged them to work towards maintaining the requirements of the certification programme and pursuing continuous improvement.

The certifications are valid for one year pending renewal. Several companies were recertified in 2023 with companies such as Sterling Products Limited and Roopan Ramotar Investment receiving their certificates this week under the Made in Guyana Programme.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS certified nine new laboratories to the National Standard GYS 170 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory,” while two hollow blocks manufacturers and one new gold jeweller were certified under the Product Certification Scheme.

To learn more about the GNBS certification and other programmes, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.

Products certified for Fresh Packagers One of the bedrooms at the Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments One of the apartments at the Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

