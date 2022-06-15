GNBS certifies Namilco flours – Made in Guyana

The National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) today Wednesday, June 15, 2022, received its certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark on its ‘Thunderbolt’ and ‘Maid Marian Self-Rising’ flours. The flour company joins three other Guyanese companies which have met the quality requirements of the Made in Guyana Certification Programme.

NAMILCO Flour Products

At the certification ceremony, which was held at Park Rayne, Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan in her remarks welcomed NAMILCO onboard the prestigious Made in Guyana Certification Programme. Ms. Karan stated that “For years, businesses have been calling for such a programme which provides a mark that differentiates their products based on key quality and other requirements.” The GNBS Head acknowledged the support of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) in the development of the programme and commended the Private Sector Body for its continued support.

AMCHAM and NAMILCO Staff In photo with certified Products

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the GMSA, Vice President Ramsey Ali also extended words of congratulations to NAMILCO even as he lauded the GNBS for its effective implementation of the Made in Guyana Programme. Mr. Ramsey advised, “Between the GNBS and the Private Sector it must be ensured that the mark is not just a sticker. It must be a good marketing tool that represents a company meeting standards, ensuring quality, etc. It must be a mark of business; not politics or anything else.”

NAMILCO Managing Director, Roonnarine ‘Bert’ Sukhai and Head GNBS Certifification Services Department, Andrea Mendonca with Certificate

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond, the Director of Business, John Edghill noted that the Government has placed much emphasis on this Made in Guyana certification drive and according to him “it is not without merit.” “Guyana is now in the global spotlight and international companies are constantly seeking trading partners and investment opportunities.” the Business Director stated. He added, “this places us on the world stage, not just for prominence, but this esteemed level, demands greater expectations of our companies, processes, and standards. We are in the big league; it is no longer business as usual.”

Ms. Taijawattie William, Quality Manager of NAMILCO expressed gratitude on behalf of the company for the Made in Guyana Certification of its products. She stated that her company is always looking for ways to demonstrate quality and admitted that the requirements to attain the mark were stringent. The Quality Manager asserted that the stringent requirements give credence to those achieving the Made in Guyana Certification of their products.

NAMILCO Quality Manager, Taijawattie William, NAMILCO Managing Director, Roonnarine ‘Bert’ Sukhai and Head GNBS Certifification Services Department, Andrea Mendonca with Certificate

The Made in Guyana Certification is valid for a period of one year and is open to all local manufacturers. Among the requirements to become certified, manufacturers must use at least 60% raw materials from Guyana and employ 70% Guyanese staff. Through the registered Mark, the GNBS aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products. The Mark is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products. Applications are open for local manufacturers interested in getting their products certified. To get onboard, business owners can contact the Certification Services Department on 219-0064-66 or email certification@gnbsgy.org.

